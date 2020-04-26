The radical decision of Mexican soccer to avoid bankruptcy

After an Extraordinary General Assembly, the members of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) voted “unanimously” this Friday in favor of suspending promotion and descent for six years.

“After analyzing the situation that Ascenso Mx is currently experiencing, the second Mexican division, and in order to guarantee its non-disappearance, the members of the FMF unanimously approved the temporary suspension of the ascent and descent for the next six seasons,” he reported in release.

Last Friday, Enrique Bonilla, president of the Mexican first division, reported via videoconference that after Ascenso Mx requested a financial rescue, the members of Liga Mx agreed on a plan to save the circuit.

“Several of Ascenso Mx’s current projects are close to bankruptcy, in danger of disappearing due to a lack of fresh resources and with the need to cover an annual financial deficit of more than 25 million pesos (around one million dollars) per club as an average, “he commented a week ago.

The points that were agreed last Friday -in addition to the disappearance of the rise and fall-, were to end Clausura 2020, convert the second division into a League that functions as a youth hotbed and subsidize with 20 million pesos a year (about $ 800,500) to the 12 teams.

It was also agreed to allocate 60 million pesos (2.4 million dollars) divided equally to the Mx Ascent squads to meet the debts of this 2019-2020 season; all these points were ratified today.

The details of the new League, such as its structure and regulations, will be released in the coming days after holding workshops.

In the statement, it was not mentioned whether the suspension of the promotion will be reflected in the FMF statutes, for which they should have collected 80 percent of the votes of their members.

The FMF’s votes are divided as follows: 55% belong to the Mx League, 5% to the Mx Ascent, and the other percentage is divided between the third and fourth divisions, in addition to 9% in the amateur sector. .