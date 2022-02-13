The Raiders are rumored to have hired a new offensive coordinator.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, new head coach Josh McDaniels has hired New England Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi as his offensive coordinator.

Carmen Bricillo has been named the new offensive line coach in Las Vegas.

He was in the same position with New England.

Raiders Reportedly Hire New Offensive Coordinator