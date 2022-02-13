The Raiders are rumored to have hired a new offensive coordinator.
The Raiders’ next offensive coordinator has reportedly been hired.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, new head coach Josh McDaniels has hired New England Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi as his offensive coordinator.
Carmen Bricillo has been named the new offensive line coach in Las Vegas.
He was in the same position with New England.
Raiders Reportedly Hire New Offensive Coordinator
Raiders Reportedly Hire New Offensive Coordinator
Raiders hired Patriots’ WR coach Mick Lombardi as their offensive coordinator, per league sources.
Raiders also hired former Patriots’ offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the same job in Las Vegas, per source.
Two former Patriots’ assistants off to Las Vegas.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2022