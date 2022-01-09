The Raiders are said to be getting a major boost for Sunday Night Football.

The Raiders have a huge “win and in” situation on their hands tonight, and it appears that they will be at full strength offensively to meet the challenge.

Both tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs will play tonight, according to NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti.

Jacobs has played the last nine weeks, but has had a number of injuries throughout the year.

He has 740 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground this season, as well as a career-high 52 receptions for 336 yards.

Waller hasn’t played since Vegas’ Thanksgiving Day victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Waller had 643 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 53 catches through the first ten games of the season.

Having him back in some capacity should help the Raiders’ passing game a lot.

Raiders Reportedly Getting Major Boost For Sunday Night

