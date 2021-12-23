The Raiders are said to have lost a key player due to a season-ending injury.

On Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, safety Johnathan Abram of the Las Vegas Raiders suffered a shoulder injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided an update on the former first-round pick just a few moments ago.

According to Pelissero, Abram will have shoulder surgery at the end of the season.

He’ll be fully healthy for the 2022 season, according to expectations.

“According to a source, Raiders safety Johnathan Abram will have season-ending shoulder surgery on Thursday.

Abram hadn’t missed a snap before the injury and hoped to continue playing, but doctors advised him to stop.

Prior to the injury, Abram, a former first-round pick out of Mississippi State, had played every defensive snap this season.

