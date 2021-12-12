The Raiders’ Bold Pregame Move Is Met With Applause Around The NFL
Raiders, you’ve made a bold move.
On Sunday afternoon, at Arrowhead Stadium, Las Vegas will play Kansas City in an AFC West division rivalry game.
The entire Raiders team stood on the midfield logo at Arrowhead Stadium prior to kickoff in Kansas City, according to reports.
Pete Sweeney tweeted, “The Raiders just went as a team and stood on the Arrowhead prior to heading into the locker room.”
NFL World Reacts To The Raiders’ Bold Pregame Move
The Raiders just went as a team and stood on the Arrowhead prior to heading into the locker room.
Saw that!! This is war https://t.co/LLZetYerr7
They always feel like it’s the Super Bowl when they play us huh? 😂
It’s cool. We want all the smoke. 😤 https://t.co/GANngrvdcx
Oh rly. https://t.co/mcDDhqVf6Rpic.twitter.com/TLsqUW7TGA
Bold strategy, Cotton. https://t.co/vbDWbLIf5f
Overheard at midfield: “Okay guys. Take a long hard look at this logo. This is the logo of a winner. This is what you guys can be in 8 or 9 years. I mean, not you guys. But we’ll draft and trade for better guys who can actually play. For now, just don’t embarrass us. Cool?” https://t.co/3g92082XQE
