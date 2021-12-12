The Raiders’ Bold Pregame Move Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

Raiders, you’ve made a bold move.

On Sunday afternoon, at Arrowhead Stadium, Las Vegas will play Kansas City in an AFC West division rivalry game.

The entire Raiders team stood on the midfield logo at Arrowhead Stadium prior to kickoff in Kansas City, according to reports.

Pete Sweeney tweeted, “The Raiders just went as a team and stood on the Arrowhead prior to heading into the locker room.”

NFL World Reacts To The Raiders’ Bold Pregame Move

The Raiders just went as a team and stood on the Arrowhead prior to heading into the locker room. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 12, 2021

Saw that!! This is war https://t.co/LLZetYerr7 — JohnnyBGoode (@chieftiger58) December 12, 2021

They always feel like it’s the Super Bowl when they play us huh? 😂 It’s cool. We want all the smoke. 😤 https://t.co/GANngrvdcx — Megan (@msxo20) December 12, 2021