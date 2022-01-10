On Sunday night, the Raiders will decide on Darren Waller.

On Sunday night, the Raiders will choose Darren Waller.

As was widely reported earlier today, the Las Vegas Raiders will have star tight end Darren Waller available for tonight’s crucial matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite being named to the Pro Bowl in 2020, Waller hasn’t played since November.

He hurt his knee in a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Waller has already missed one game this season due to an ankle injury.

In ten starts, the dangerous tight end has 53 receptions for 643 yards and two touchdowns.

Darren Waller, the Raiders’ tight end, has been activated.

Tonight’s matchup between John Waller and Derwin James will be crucial.

In Week 4, James picked off Waller while covering him.

January 9, 2022 — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon)