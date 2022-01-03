The Raiders got some good news about Darren Waller on Monday.

The Raiders got some good news on Darren Waller on Monday.
The Raiders have a chance to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
And, according to reports, Las Vegas may be getting a major piece back just in time to assist with this.
According to NFL insider Vincent Bonsignore, “there is a real sense of expectation for Darren Waller’s return this week for [the]Raiders for the first time in awhile.”
Raiders Get Encouraging Monday News On Darren Waller
First time in awhile that there is a real sense of expectation for return of Darren Waller this week for @Raiders
— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 3, 2022