The Raiders got some good news about Darren Waller on Monday.

The Raiders got some good news on Darren Waller on Monday.

The Raiders have a chance to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

And, according to reports, Las Vegas may be getting a major piece back just in time to assist with this.

According to NFL insider Vincent Bonsignore, “there is a real sense of expectation for Darren Waller’s return this week for [the]Raiders for the first time in awhile.”

Raiders Get Encouraging Monday News On Darren Waller

