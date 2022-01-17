The Raiders have made a decision on general manager Mike Mayock.

Mike Mayock, the Raiders’ general manager, has been fired.

According to a new report, the Las Vegas Raiders will part ways with general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons.

Mayock has been informed by Raiders ownership that he will not be retained, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Given the current state of affairs, this news comes as no surprise.

The Raiders have requested to interview executives Dave Ziegler (Patriots) and Ed Dodds (Colts) for their general manager position, according to reports earlier today.

Mayock’s days appeared to be numbered as a result of this.

