The Raiders have made a new decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The Raiders have made a new decision regarding quarterback Marcus Mariota.

If the Raiders had any hopes of handing the starting quarterback job to Marcus Mariota later in the season, those hopes have now been dashed.

The Raiders have placed Mariota on the reserveCOVID-19 list, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

He will miss the game against the Denver Broncos today.

This season, Mariota has only played a dozen snaps while Derek Carr has had another successful season.

Instead of throwing a pass, he’s rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders were rumored to be considering switching from Carr to Mariota earlier in the season.

Nobody else has thrown a pass this late in the season, whether it’s because of Carr’s continued strong play or because the wheels haven’t fallen off yet.

