The Raiders have received some bad news about star tight end Darren Waller.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller went down with a knee injury during the first half of Thursday’s game.

It was a frightening sight to see as his knee twisted in an unattractive manner.

Waller will be unable to return to the field.

He has been officially ruled out of the game’s second half.

Waller was seen on the sidelines, dressed casually.

He is said to be suffering from a sprain in his knee.

Waller had two receptions for 33 yards before going down with an injury.

Because of his size and speed, he was causing problems for the Cowboys’ defense.

In the first half, the Raiders had no trouble moving the ball, with Derek Carr throwing for 149 yards and Josh Jacobs rushing for 39 yards.

The Cowboys might have a better chance of slowing down the Raiders’ offense now that Waller is out for the rest of the game.

The Raiders’ offensive focus now shifts to their receiving corps.

In the second half, they’ll need DeSean Jackson and Hunter Renfrow to come up big.

The Cowboys take on the Raiders on CBS.

