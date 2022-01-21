The Raiders “Haven’t Engaged” in “Any” Talks With Jim Harbaugh.

Over the last few weeks, Jim Harbaugh has been linked to several NFL teams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said something interesting about these rumors on Friday.

Rapoport said on the most recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he believes Harbaugh would be interested in returning to the NFL, but that there is so much noise coming from the Michigan side that he isn’t sure if Harbaugh will leave.

When asked if Harbaugh would be interested in returning to the NFL, Rapoport said, “I believe he would be interested.”

So, is his interest in the NFL like, ‘Hey, Michigan [I might be interested in the pros]?’ I can’t recall a situation where there was so much talk about NFL interest coming from the Harbaugh sideMichigan side.

I’m starting to think it’s on purpose.”

“I know the Raiders have some interest, but they haven’t engaged at all,” Rapoport said of the recent Harbaugh-to-the-Raiders rumors.

