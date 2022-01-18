The Raiders’ Head Coaching Plans Have Been Revised, According to Adam Schefter.

The Raiders’ Head Coaching Plans, According to Adam Schefter
Will the Raiders let Rich Bisaccia go after firing their general manager?
On Monday evening, the Raiders decided to part ways with General Manager Mike Mayock.
All eyes are now on Bisaccia.
Since taking over for Jon Gruden at the start of the 2021 season, Bisacci has exceeded all expectations.
Bisaccia has even received support from Derek Carr, who believes Bisaccia deserves to be the Raiders’ coach for at least one more season.
That wish could come true.
Bisaccia is still on the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
It’s worth noting, however, that the Raiders have requested an interview with their head coach.
At this time, it’s unclear who made the request.
“People listen to him,” Carr said of Bisaccia. “And not just people, our team listens to him. I love him so much. I’m thankful for him. All of those things will be decision I don’t make, I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback and do my best to complete every pass. I think with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, that staff, kept everything together and kept us competitive and kept us winning, finding ways to win football games. I think that’s what our organization is about. We’ll see what happens. We know what we want to have happen.”