The Raiders’ Head Coaching Plans Have Been Revised, According to Adam Schefter.

The Raiders’ Head Coaching Plans, According to Adam Schefter

Will the Raiders let Rich Bisaccia go after firing their general manager?

On Monday evening, the Raiders decided to part ways with General Manager Mike Mayock.

All eyes are now on Bisaccia.

Since taking over for Jon Gruden at the start of the 2021 season, Bisacci has exceeded all expectations.

Bisaccia has even received support from Derek Carr, who believes Bisaccia deserves to be the Raiders’ coach for at least one more season.

That wish could come true.

Bisaccia is still on the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Raiders have requested an interview with their head coach.

At this time, it’s unclear who made the request.

Unlike Mike Mayock, Raiders’ interim HC Rich Bisaccia remains with the team at this time, but Las Vegas has submitted interview requests for at least one head-coaching candidate. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2022