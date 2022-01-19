The Raiders’ Most Up-to-Date Plan For Interim Coach Rich Bisaccia Has Been Revealed

Rich Bisaccia has another chance to persuade ownership that he deserves the permanent job after a successful stint as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim head coach.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bisaccia will have his official job interview today.

After taking over for Jon Gruden in early October, the 61-year-old longtime assistant posted a 7-5 regular season record.

Bisaccia was instrumental in the Raiders clinching their first playoff berth in five years, and their second in the last 19.

Last Saturday, Las Vegas lost to Cincinnati in the AFC wild card round.

