The Rams have released an encouraging update on running back Cam Akers.

Cam Akers, the Rams’ running back, has received some encouraging news.

The Los Angeles Rams will be without Darrell Henderson Jr. this weekend, but Cam Akers could provide a huge boost to their rushing attack.

The Rams activated Akers from injured reserve last week.

That was a sign that Akers’ injury recovery was going swimmingly.

NFL fans couldn’t believe it when it was announced that Akers would be returning from injured reserve.

A torn Achilles tendon usually takes at least eight months to heal.

Akers, on the other hand, hasn’t fully recovered from his Achilles injury.

The latest news on Akers is even more surprising than the previous one.

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Akers has a good chance of playing in this weekend’s game against the Ravens.

Rams Announce Encouraging Update On RB Cam Akers

