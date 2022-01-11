The Rams have suffered a major injury blow ahead of the playoffs.

As if losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday wasn’t bad enough, the Los Angeles Rams have now received devastating news about second-year safety Jordan Fuller.

Fuller will miss the rest of the season because of his ankle injury, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay.

This is particularly unfortunate timing, as the playoffs are about to begin.

Fuller, a former sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had a strong year with the Rams.

The Ohio State alum had 113 tackles, five pass breakups, and one interception in 16 games.

To add insult to injury, Rams safety Taylor Rapp has been placed on concussion protocol.

Los Angeles may have to start Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott at safety as a result of the injuries to Fuller and Rapp.

