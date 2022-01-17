The Rams make a significant roster change for Monday’s game.

For Monday Night Football, the Rams make a significant roster change.

For their playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, the Los Angeles Rams are bringing in some big name reinforcements.

Prior to the playoff game, the Rams added 13-year veteran safety Eric Weddle to their roster.

Weddle was activated from the practice squad today, allowing him to play tonight.

Weddle has appeared in six Pro Bowls and has twice been named First-Team All-Pro.

He was named to the Hall of Fame’s All-2010s Team, and he only missed seven games during his NFL career.

In the 2019 season, Weddle last appeared for the Rams.

At the age of 35, he retired after the season.

