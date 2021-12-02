The Rams provided an update on Odell Beckham Jr. on Wednesday.

Last Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. scored his first Rams touchdown, but he also suffered his first injury. Beckham was listed as a limited participant in the Rams’ Wednesday practice due to a hip pointer.

Sean McVay, the Jaguars’ head coach, said on Monday that he doesn’t expect OBJ to miss Sunday’s game.

Rams Release Wednesday Update On Odell Beckham Jr.

