The Rangers are expected to make a move for John Souttar and Danilho Doekhi as Giovanni van Bronckhorst continues his window shopping spree.

The Rangers are expected to make a move for John Souttar and Danilho Doekhi as Giovanni van Bronckhorst ramps up his window shopping.

The Gers are said to be ‘pushing hard’ to sign the defensive duo to pre-contract agreements.

According to the Scottish Sun, the Gers are “pushing hard” to get pre-contract agreements for the centre-backs completed.

Both players are free to talk to other clubs about a move this month because their contracts expire in the summer.

Souttar of Hearts and Doekhi of Vitesse Arnhem have long been linked with a move to the Light Blues.

Following Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s appointment as Ibrox manager, interest in Eredivisie star Doekhi has grown even more.

The 23-year-old is keen on a move to Govan, but has other options, including Serie A side Napoli.

Souttar, meanwhile, must weigh his options, with English Championship clubs such as Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old Scotland international.

Rangers, on the other hand, are very interested in both, given that Connor Goldson’s contract at Ibrox expires in the summer and Jack Simpson appears to be on his way out as well.

As Nikola Katic remains a peripheral figure, reinforcements are required to compete with Leon Balogun and Filip Helander when he returns from injury.

Rangers know they need more natural options as they pursue the double swoop, and young left-back Calvin Bassey has done a fine job filling in during a defensive injury crisis.