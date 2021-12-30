The Ravens’ Defensive Coordinator expresses his displeasure with Cooper Kupp.

The Ravens’ Defensive Coordinator has expressed his displeasure with Cooper Kupp.

Cooper Kupp of the Rams has earned a lot of respect in the NFL after having a record-breaking season.

Don “Wink” Martindale, the defensive coordinator for the Ravens, praised the league’s leading receiver ahead of this weekend’s matchup between Los Angeles and Baltimore.

Martindale told Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, “[Cooper Kupp] looks like he lives in the weight room and eats and breathes football.”

“He’s in charge of everything.”

He not only runs great routes and has a great catch radius, but he also blocks well and does all of the dirty work.”