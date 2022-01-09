The Ravens feared they had suffered a life-threatening injury on Sunday.

The Ravens feared they had suffered a devastating injury on Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens were not only eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, but they also received one final injury blow, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, who reports that the Ravens are concerned about losing a key member of their linebacking core.

“Ravens suffer yet another major injury in a season littered with them,” Zrebiec tweeted.

“Fear is that OLB Tyus Bowser, who might have been the Ravens’ most consistent player this season, tore his Achilles,” according to the report.

Ravens Feared To Have Suffered Crushing Injury Sunday

