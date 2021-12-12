The Ravens have made their decision on Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have made a decision on Lamar Jackson.

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson would be benched for the remainder of the game.

Jackson has been declared OUT.

With an apparent ankle injury, the Ravens quarterback left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson had to be carried off the field and into the locker room by his teammates.

Tyler Huntley, a backup quarterback for the Ravens, took Jackson’s place.

Jackson was declared out at the start of the second half.

