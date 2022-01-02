The Ravens have made their final decision on Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson will not play for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to reports.

On Sunday morning, Baltimore announced that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will be inactive for today’s game.

On Sunday, the Ravens will start backup Tyler Huntley.

This afternoon, Baltimore will play Los Angeles.

Breaking: Ravens Make Final Decision On Lamar Jackson

Breaking: Ravens Make Final Decision On Lamar Jackson