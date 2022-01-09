The Ravens have named their starting quarterback for the season finale against the Steelers.

Tyler Huntley, the Ravens’ backup quarterback, will start Sunday’s game against the Steelers, which should come as no surprise.

On Friday afternoon, during his regularly scheduled presser, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the news to the media.

For the past month, Jackson has been dealing with an ankle injury and has only practiced once in the last 25 days.

Ravens Announce Starting QB For Season Finale vs. Steelers

