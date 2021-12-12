The Ravens have released an update on Lamar Jackson’s injury.

Lamar Jackson’s injury status has been updated by the Ravens.

Despite having one of the most injured rosters in the league, the Baltimore Ravens have managed to keep one of the best records in the league at 8-4.

However, quarterback Lamar Jackson is one player who they simply cannot afford to be hurt.

Regrettably for the Ravens, their worst nightmare may have come true.

After being hit in the foot on a play in today’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson stayed down on the turf.

For him, things rapidly deteriorated.

To speak with trainers in the medical tent, Jackson had to limp to the sidelines.

The dreaded cart appeared on the field shortly after, and Jackson rode it off.

The Ravens have already declared Jackson “questionable” to return due to an ankle injury. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has already entered the game in place of the injured former NFL MVP.

Breaking: Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson Injury Update

Lamar Jackson just limped to the sideline with trainers to the medical tent. Tyler Huntley is now in the game. https://t.co/NhU8o5wYXi — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 12, 2021