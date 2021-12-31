The Ravens have released Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game.

Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback, may not be ready to face the Los Angeles Rams this weekend after yet another week of limited practice.

But, as we approach Sunday, what is his official status?

Jackson was listed as “questionable” for the Ravens’ game against the Rams on Friday.

He hasn’t played since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 14 against the Browns.

Jackson is expected to play in the final two weeks of the season, according to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

However, by designating Jackson as questionable, his Sunday status is effectively a coin toss.

If Jackson is unable to play, backup Tyler Huntley will most likely take over as the starter.

Huntley’s last start was in Week 15, and he struggled in a one-point loss to the Packers.

COVID-19 prevented him from playing in Week 16.

