The Reaction Of A PGA Tour Star To Charlie Woods’s Viral Video

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods, impresses more than just golf fans.

Stars from the PGA Tour are also impressed.

Charlie Woods, the legendary golfer’s 12-year-old son, has become a social media sensation in recent years thanks to his impressive play.

At the PNC Championship, Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, have teamed up to compete, with Charlie Woods carrying the load at times.

Jon Rahm, one of the best players on the PGA Tour, is a big fan of the son of a 15-time major winner.

“Charlie Woods, Tiger Woods’ son, is far more gifted than I was when he was his age.”

“I am confident that if he continues on this path, we will soon see him on big stages,” says PGA Tour No.

‘What I’ve seen from Charlie Woods,’ said one player, Jon Rahm.

That’s a lot of praise coming from one of the best in the sport.

The golfing world is eager to see what Charlie Woods develops into.

