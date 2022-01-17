The Reaction of College Football Fans to Bold Quarterback Rankings

Bold Quarterback Rankings Provoke Reaction From College Football Fans

With the 2021 college football season in the rearview mirror, it’s time to assess who will return for the following season.

As is customary, quarterback is one of the most intriguing positions to examine.

A number of this year’s top quarterbacks are heading to the NFL, including Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, and Mark Willis, opening the door for younger college quarterbacks to take over in 2022.

Pro Football Focus’ Anthony Treash attempted to rank the returning quarterbacks this week.

His rankings, on the other hand, sparked a lot of debate.

Bryce Young, the Heisman Trophy winner, came in first on Treash’s list, which came as no surprise to anyone.

Caleb Williams, an Oklahoma transfer, was ranked No. 2 on the list.

Following a strong second half of his freshman season, he was ranked No. 2.

After the top two quarterbacks, PFF ranked Spencer Rattler of South Carolina as the third-best returning quarterback in college football.

The former Sooners quarterback’s appearance was unexpected, given his struggles and benching in 2021.

The PFF rankings were met with a barrage of criticism from college football fans and the media.

CJ Stroud of Ohio State was the most popular choice among those who suggested other names that should’ve made the top three.

College Football Fans React To Bold Quarterback Rankings

College Football Fans React To Bold Quarterback Rankings

PFF Anthony I need you to cut on the Ohio State film when you have a moment. https://t.co/IV1y8ppafX — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) January 17, 2022

lol, ok, guys. I think it’s time to shut this shit show down. https://t.co/QJLtPV5Cu6 — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 17, 2022

Did CJ Stroud legally change his name? https://t.co/FV7URz6JVc — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) January 17, 2022

Rattler over CJ Stroud, Tyler Van Dyke, Grayson McCall, and Brennan Armstrong is absurd. https://t.co/UX0kBk0I5G — ⚡️T-Time ⚡️ (@Ayo_TTime9) January 17, 2022