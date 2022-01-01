The Reaction of Mike Vrabel to Taylor Lewan has gone viral.

With one College Football Playoff game completed and another in the works, college football fans are faced with a sobering reality.

The cream of the SEC crop is simply too good to pass up.

Alabama won the Cotton Bowl Classic by a final score of 27-6 to advance to the national title game in the early window.

Taylor Lewan, an offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, had an interesting response to this.

“For the non-power 5 schools, Cincinnati had to be the sacrificial Lamb.

He said on Twitter, “Now we know.”

His Michigan Wolverines took the field for a game against Georgia just over an hour later.

That game isn’t going as well for Michigan as it did for Cincinnati against Alabama.

The Bulldogs took a 20-3 lead in the first half, prompting Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to respond to Lewan’s tweet.

In a tweet, he said, “Make that lambs.”