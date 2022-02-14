The Reaction of Odell Beckham to the Super Bowl Victory Is Going Viral

The Reaction of Odell Beckham to the Super Bowl Victory Has Gone Viral

Despite losing Odell Beckham Jr. to injury in the first half of the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams were able to mount a game-winning drive in the final two minutes.

Beckham couldn’t help but cry after the final whistle was blown.

He’s a Super Bowl champion for the first time in his career.

Beckham’s reaction to the Rams’ victory was captured beautifully by NBC.

It was a fantastic video to watch.

