The reaction of Stephen A Smith to the Cowboys’ loss has gone viral.

Stephen A Smith’s Reaction To The Dallas Cowboys’ Loss Has Gone Viral

When the Dallas Cowboys lose, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith always has a great reaction.

On Sunday evening, after the Cowboys’ loss, he reacted in the best possible way, posting another video to his Twitter account of him laughing and talking.

“Didn’t I tell you? All year, while everyone was raving about those Big D boys, what did your boy Stephen A say? They weren’t even going to win a playoff game,” Smith said.

“And, to my surprise, everything went according to plan.”

They crashed just as they were really counting.”

