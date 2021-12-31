The Reaction Of Tennessee’s Coach To A Controversial Call Has Gone Viral

The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 48-45 in overtime of the Music City Bowl on Thursday night.

Purdue’s victory was impressive, especially considering how many players the Boilermakers were missing.

The victory, however, did not come without a highly contentious call.

Tennessee tried to run the ball in on a fourth-down play in overtime.

The officials determined that running back Jaylen Wright’s forward progress had been halted.

He never touched the ground before crossing the goal line, according to the video of the play.

There was no whistle to signal the end of the play before Wright scored the touchdown.

The play is captured on video.

