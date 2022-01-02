The Reaction To Joe Burrow’s Postgame Video In The NFL

When it comes to Joe Burrow’s knee injury, Bengals fans can probably rest easy.

With an apparent knee injury, Burrow had to leave the Bengals’ last-second win over the Chiefs, but he said everything was fine afterward.

The former LSU Tigers player didn’t just say it; he demonstrated it as well.

Burrow was seen dancing in the locker room with his teammates after the team won the AFC North division.

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Postgame Video

