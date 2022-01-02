The Reaction To Joe Burrow’s Postgame Video In The NFL
When it comes to Joe Burrow’s knee injury, Bengals fans can probably rest easy.
With an apparent knee injury, Burrow had to leave the Bengals’ last-second win over the Chiefs, but he said everything was fine afterward.
The former LSU Tigers player didn’t just say it; he demonstrated it as well.
Burrow was seen dancing in the locker room with his teammates after the team won the AFC North division.
NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Postgame Video
NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Postgame Video
Bengals QB Joe Burrow smoking a cigar and getting the gat after winning the AFC North: pic.twitter.com/NoVYzjIYjG
— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 2, 2022
AFC NORTH CHAMPS @JoeyB pic.twitter.com/uHfTwLIlK4
— Chase (@Brunzy4) January 2, 2022