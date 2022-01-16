The Reaction To The Cowboys-49ers Game By Troy Aikman Is Going Viral

Troy Aikman, a former Cowboy great and FOX NFL broadcaster, didn’t seem pleased that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay instead of Dallas.

As Buck teased the Cowboys and 49ers’ NFC playoff matchup on CBS the following Sunday, Aikman expressed his displeasure in coded language.

Tory Aikman doesn’t sound happy that FOX got Eagles-Bucs and not 49ers-Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/isj8xNmygo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2022