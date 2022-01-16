The Reaction To Tom Brady By Troy Aikman Is Going Viral

The Reaction Of Troy Aikman To Tom Brady Is Going Viral

During the first quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Patriots game, FOX shared a fun graphic of Tom Brady’s appearance changing over the years.

Brady has always been a good-looking guy, but his physical appearance, like his quarterbacking, appears to be improving as he gets older.

The quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is getting on in years.

Troy Aikman, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who now works as a FOX analyst, had a brutally honest assessment of Brady’s appearance.

During the Sunday afternoon broadcast, the Hall of Fame quarterback said, “I’m not sure he was ever ugly, but I think he’s gotten better looking as he’s gotten older.”

