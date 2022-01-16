The Reactions To Bruce Arians’ Sideline Video In The NFL

The NFL Community Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Sideline Video

During Sunday’s game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians appeared to take a shot at one of his players.

Arians looked enraged after Tampa Bay recovered a Jalen Reagor fumble and smacked the side of safety Andrew Adams’ helmet.

NFL World Reacts To The Bruce Arians Sideline Video

Wtf is Bruce Arians doing? pic.twitter.com/32kMTA8jTz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 16, 2022

You didn’t see the bee? — John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) January 16, 2022

Antonio told us… https://t.co/eCBZkYz6Kj — Vax the Stampede (@CourtneeHendrix) January 16, 2022

How more players don’t put these old men on their asses when they put hands on them is beyond me https://t.co/j1MJgBDt1j — Ryan DiPentima (@Ryan_DiPentima) January 16, 2022