The Reactions To Bruce Arians’ Sideline Video In The NFL

The NFL Community Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Sideline Video
During Sunday’s game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians appeared to take a shot at one of his players.
Arians looked enraged after Tampa Bay recovered a Jalen Reagor fumble and smacked the side of safety Andrew Adams’ helmet.
NFL World Reacts To The Bruce Arians Sideline Video
Wtf is Bruce Arians doing? pic.twitter.com/32kMTA8jTz
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 16, 2022
You didn’t see the bee?
— John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) January 16, 2022
Antonio told us… https://t.co/eCBZkYz6Kj
— Vax the Stampede (@CourtneeHendrix) January 16, 2022
How more players don’t put these old men on their asses when they put hands on them is beyond me https://t.co/j1MJgBDt1j
— Ryan DiPentima (@Ryan_DiPentima) January 16, 2022
I stand with AB https://t.co/aUlsD9uxqd
— Kliff♦️ (@NawfDallasKliff) January 16, 2022
Yeah AB telling the truth https://t.co/mQSkMoc1ap
— Rich (@RichardV_20) January 16, 2022