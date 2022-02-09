The real-life Cool Runnings crew dreaded the film’s release for fear of being depicted smoking marijuana.

The real-life Jamaican bobsled team dreaded the release of the hit film Cool Runnings for fear of being depicted smoking marijuana.

Devon Harris, a member of that legendary team, admits that he and his bobsleigh buddies sat down to watch the film with nerves rather than excitement.

The 57-year-old admits that they’ve had to fight stereotypes since the team’s inception, due to assumptions that ‘all Jamaicans smoke weed,’ despite the fact that none of their teammates did.

“I remember having a conversation with my team-mates right after the viewing,” bobsleigh hero Harris told Betway.

“Because there was no depiction of smoking weed in the movie, we held our collective breaths and then collectively exhaled.”

“That’s a stereotype we’ve been fighting since the beginning of the team because everyone assumed that all Jamaicans smoked weed, which we don’t.”

“After that, we were simply inspired.”

Cool Runnings is the type of film I’d watch even if it didn’t revolve around a significant part of my life.

“I was enthralled by it and continue to be enthralled by its human-interest story and powerful life lessons.”

Cool Runnings was a box office success in 1993, grossing around £115 million on a £12 million budget.

Harris gushed about his 1988 Winter Olympics experience, saying, “You’re young, single, and disengaged, so it’s an adventure man!”

“I often say that bobsledding was an extension of my commitment to serving my country as a soldier.”

We did everything that was required of us.

“It was almost like a military commitment for us.”

Nothing is too difficult or impossible for us; we’ll get it done.”

Harris also discussed how bobsledding helped him overcome his fears, calling the Olympic experience “Utopia.”

Man, the Olympic experience is Utopia in my opinion.

“My favorite part of the bobsled experience was driving,” he continued, “and perhaps the thing that encompasses it all is just facing my fear and coming out on top.”

I’m still standing.

“It’s spending 16 days with people from all over the world, people you would never meet under normal circumstances.”

“Being shielded from all the world’s problems and ills, and just having a chance in that moment, in those 16 days, to connect with the humanity of people from all over the world and realize, you know what, the differences that define…

