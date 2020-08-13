The record sale progression of every Premier League club

Liverpool doubled or tripled their money on their four last record sales. Chelsea are one of few Premier League challengers in that regard.

Paul Merson – £5m (to Middlesbrough in July 1997)

Nicolas Anelka – £22.3m (to Real Madrid in August 1999)

Marc Overmars – £25m (to Barcelona in July 2000)

Cesc Fabregas – £25.4m (to Barcelona in August 2011)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – £35m (to Liverpool in August 2017)

Nice to see Arsenal only making decent wedge from selling to undeniably bigger clubs. Although that record figure really does seem awfully low.

David Platt – £5.5m (to Bari in July 1991)

Dwight Yorke – £12.6m (to Manchester United in August 1998)

James Milner – £18m, plus a Stephen Ireland (to Manchester City in August 2010)

Stewart Downing – £20m (to Liverpool in July 2011)

Christian Benteke – £32.5m (to Liverpool in July 2015)

Jack Grealish will if and when he finally goes. It is not yet known how exactly Weatherfield reinvested the David Platt money.

Bobby Zamora – £1.5m (to Tottenham in July 2003)

Adam Virgo – £1.8m (to Celtic in July 2005)

Liam Bridcutt – £2.5m (to Sunderland in January 2014)

Leonardo Ulloa – £8m (to Leicester in July 2014)

Anthony Knockaert – £10.5m (to Fulham in July 2020)

Brighton are such a huge club now that has barely registered outside the south coast. It has even knocked Mark Lawrenson (£900,000, to Liverpool in July 1981) off this list.

Kyle Lafferty – £3.2m (to Rangers in June 2008)

Steven Fletcher – £6.5m (to Wolves in June 2010)

Jay Rodriguez – £7m (to Southampton in June 2012)

Danny Ings – £8m (to Liverpool in June 2015)

Michael Keane – £30m (to Everton in July 2017)

That is quite the jump. It could go even further if Dwight McNeil gets .

Juan Mata – £37.1m (to Manchester United in January 2014)

David Luiz – £40m (to PSG in June 2014)

Oscar – £52m (to Shanghai SIPG in January 2017)

Diego Costa – £57.1m (to Atletico Madrid in January 2018)

Eden Hazard – £88m (to Real Madrid in June 2019)

Five players signed for a combined £138m and sold – each for a profit – at a cumulative £274.2m. They’re not too bad at this.

Chelsea fans:

What player sale hurt you the most? #cfc pic.twitter.com/hyQ1wi9paj

— geecfc (@geecfc) August 12, 2020

Chris Armstrong – £4.5m (to Tottenham in July 1995)

Andy Johnson – £8.6m (to Everton in May 2006)

Wilfried Zaha – £15m (to Manchester United in January 2013)

Yannick Bolasie – £25m (to Everton in August 2016)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – £45m (to Manchester United in July 2019)

Going by recent trends, it’ll be Jordan Ayew for £75m to Everton in June 2022. And it’d still be a bargain.

Francis Jeffers – £8.25m (to Arsenal in June 2001)

Wayne Rooney – £27m (to Manchester United in September 2004)

Marouane Fellaini – £27.5m (to Manchester United in September 2013)

John Stones – £47.5m (to Manchester City in August 2016)

Romelu Lukaku – £75m (to Manchester United in July 2017)

Manchester clubs should probably stop shopping at Everton. It is , after all.

Geoff Horsfield – £2.25m (to Birmingham in July 2000)

Steve Finnan – £3.5m (to Liverpool in June 2003)

Louis Saha – £12.83m (to Manchester United in January 2004)

Mousa Dembele – £15m (to Tottenham in August 2012)

Ryan Sessegnon – £25m, plus a Josh Onomah (to Tottenham in August 2019)

There’s a solid five-a-side team in there, if a little too attacking. The European champion can go in net.

Eric Cantona – £1.2m (to Manchester United in November 1992)

David Batty – £2.75m (to Blackburn in October 1993)

Gary Speed – £3.5m (to Everton in July 1995)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – £12m (to Atletico Madrid in August 1999)

Rio Ferdinand – £30m (to Manchester United in July 2002)

Their record signing is their record sale. Will either be broken this summer?

Emile Heskey – £11m (to Liverpool in March 2000)

N’Golo Kante – £30m (to Chelsea in July 2016)

Danny Drinkwater – £35m (to Chelsea in August 2017)

Riyad Mahrez – £60m (to Manchester City in July 2018)

Harry Maguire – £85m (to Manchester United in August 2019)

Leicester really have made this lark of buying low, selling high and once every year while being upwardly mobile look quite simple.

Leicester fleeced clubs for Mahrez, Drinkwater, Maguire. Stay clear of Chilwell.

— N (@J97_V3) July 14, 2020

Robbie Fowler – £12m (to Leeds in November 2001)

Xabi Alonso – £30m (to Real Madrid in August 2009)

Fernando Torres – £50m (to Chelsea in January 2011)

Luis Suarez – £65m (to Barcelona in July 2014)

Philippe Coutinho – £142m (to Barcelona in January 2018)

Liverpool more than doubled their money on Torres, almost tripled it on both Alonso and Suarez, made a fortune on academy product Fowler and did some silly maths with Coutinho. They, too, are quite good at this.

Nicolas Anelka – £7m (to Fenerbahce in January 2005)

Shaun Wright-Phillips – £21m (to Chelsea in July 2005)

Alvaro Negredo – £23.8m (to Valencia in July 2015)

Danilo – £34.1m (to Juventus in August 2019)

Leroy Sane – £40.9m (to Bayern Munich in July 2020)

As misunderstood as he is, Nicolas Anelka clings on desperately to another dying vestige of relevance.

Mark Hughes – £2m (to Barcelona in May 1986)

Paul Ince – £7.5m (to Inter in June 1995)

Jaap Stam – £15.3m (to Lazio in August 2001)

David Beckham – £24.5m (to Real Madrid in June 2003)

Cristiano Ronaldo – £80m (to Real Madrid in June 2009)

It is genuinely intriguing to wonder who will break this Manchester United record and finally dislodge Sparky. That list of buying clubs is awfully sexy in any event.

Paul Gascoigne – £2.2m (to Tottenham in July 1988)

Andy Cole – £6m, plus a Keith Gillespie (to Manchester United in January 1995)

Dietmar Hamann – £8m (to Liverpool in June 1999)

Jonathan Woodgate – £13.4m (to Real Madrid in August 2004)

Andy Carroll – £35m (to Liverpool in January 2011)

Steve Bruce’s personal five most recent record sales are Emile Heskey, Jermaine Pennant, Matt Upson, Kewyne Jones and Darren Bent. And that sounds about right.

Tony Agana – £685,000 (to Notts County in November 1991)

Brian Deane – £2.9m (to Leeds in June 1993)

Phil Jagielka – £4m (to Everton in July 2007)

Kyle Walker and Kyle Naughton – a combined £9m (to Tottenham in July 2009)

David Brooks – £11.5m (to Bournemouth in July 2018)

Reckon Chris Wilder would at least quintuple that in compensation fees if he ever leaves.

Brian Deane and Tony Agana

— Daniel Talbot (@DanielTalbot83) April 17, 2020

Dean Richards – £8.1m (to Tottenham in September 2001)

Gareth Bale – £10m (to Tottenham in May 2007)

Luke Shaw – £27m (to Manchester United in June 2014)

Sadio Mane – £34m (to Liverpool in June 2016)

Virgil van Dijk – £75m (to Liverpool in January 2018)

Four of the players there were defenders at the time of sale. That’s a thing.

Chris Waddle – £4.5m (to Marseille in July 1989)

Paul Gascoigne – £5.5m (to Lazio in June 1992)

Michael Carrick – £18.6m (to Manchester United in July 2006)

Dimitar Berbatov – £30.75m (to Manchester United in September 2008)

Gareth Bale – £85.3m (to Real Madrid in September 2013)

Those last two entries reek of Daniel Levy. And hangs on in there.

Lee Hughes – £5,000,001 (to Coventry City in August 2001)

Diomansy Kamara – £6m (to Fulham in July 2007)

Curtis Davies – £10m (to Aston Villa in July 2008)

Saido Berahino – £12m (to Stoke in January 2017)

Salomon Rondon – £16.5m (to Dalian Yifang in July 2019)

It turns out they were smoking whatever West Brom had grown a decade before at the Emirates.

Tony Cottee – £2.2m (to Everton in August 1988)

David Unsworth – £3m (to Aston Villa in June 1998)

John Hartson – £7.5m (to Wimbledon in January 1999)

Rio Ferdinand – £18m (to Leeds in November 2000)

Dimitri Payet – £25m (to Marseille in January 2017)

They want you to know they for Declan Rice.

Neil Emblen – £2m (to Crystal Palace in August 1997)

Robbie Keane – £6m (to Coventry in August 1999)

Matt Jarvis – £10.75m (to West Ham in August 2012)

Steven Fletcher – £14m (to Sunderland in August 2012)

Helder Costa – £16m (to Leeds in July 2020)

Where Wolves go from here , but they could shatter that record with about ten different players whenever they like.

Just handed in a transfer request just to let the fans know where I am at right now…. #headsgone

— steven fletcher (@stevenfletch10) August 8, 2012