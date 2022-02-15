The Recruiting Photo of Dabo Swinney Is Going Viral

The Photo of Dabo Swinney Recruiting Is Going Viral
It’s college football recruiting season, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is making news.
A photo of Tigers coach Mack Brown sitting on a recruit’s lap with a big grin on his face surfaced on Monday.
Dabo Swinney new recruiting strategy, sit on a recruits lap. pic.twitter.com/ECVkgjBo0W
— CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) February 14, 2022
Better not let Brian Kelly see this 😂@JotreDamehttps://t.co/rtbn92rff2
— Nick Stone (@StoneysTavern) February 15, 2022
And y’all thought Harbaugh’s recruiting strategies were weird.
Swinney and Kelly:
Hold my beer! https://t.co/pGVRWoMrZR
— Seth Pefley (@PefleySeth) February 15, 2022
So, the opposite of Urban Meyer? https://t.co/aUbMybUYB2
— Dallas Hartwell (@dallas_hartwell) February 15, 2022
What is going on with these weird ass coaches?! https://t.co/FA6MCAw9YC
— Austin Wells (@WellsCane70) February 15, 2022
Brian Kelly taking notes ✍️✍️✍️ https://t.co/fz4sLqIb1C
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) February 15, 2022
Brian Kelly vs Dabo Swinney is the greatest cringe battle of all time https://t.co/wSuOUY5B6F
— zach ragan (@zachTNT) February 15, 2022
Next week Lane Kiffin will kiss a recruit on the lips https://t.co/hOyhUeOLEj
— Stan Umude Stan Acct (@brycejallday) February 15, 2022