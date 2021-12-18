The redraw of the Champions League has sparked a ticket frenzy as fans rush to book flights and seats for the last-16 matches.

After fans snapped up flights and seats to watch last-16 matches, the Champions League redraw has sparked outrage.

Uefa’s decision to conduct a re-draw this afternoon has left fans fuming.

The governing body of European football made a blunder with their first attempt at the Champions League last-16 draw this morning.

Manchester United’s number was left out of the initial draw to face Atletico Madrid.

They were drawn against Villarreal, which should not have been possible because they were both in Group F and thus ineligible to meet in the last 16.

After an initial redraw, United’s crosstown rivals Man City were chosen to face Unai Emery’s side.

Then United was left out of the match against Atletico.

Uefa, after realizing their mistake and receiving complaints from the likes of Diego Simeone’s side, ordered a complete re-draw.

The mix-up, however, perplexed fans who had already booked flights.

“Can’t protest the draw @ChampionsLeague I’ve already booked my Eurostar tickets and my hotel in Lille,” one Chelsea fan wrote on Twitter.

“Mistakes happen; we learn from them and move on.”

“No redraw pls, ive bought tickets to Lille, @ChampionsLeague @UEFAcom,” another added.

“I already booked my ticket to Lisbon,” a Real Madrid supporter grumbled. “Pay me back with damages.”

“I can’t believe it, me and my friends have booked tickets to Paris due to the Champions League draw, and now you’re telling me I wasted £150 on flights and hotels due to the corrupt UEFA,” a Man United supporter protested.

“Please assist @ManUtd @UEFA @ChampionsLeague @Ryanair @PSG_English,” the message reads.

“Selling 2 tickets for Manchester United vs PSG in the Champions League,” one joked.

Man City was assigned to Sporting, while Man United was assigned to Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool has been drawn against Inter Milan, while Chelsea has been drawn against Lille once more.

