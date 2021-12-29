The rematch between YouTuber Jake Paul and UFC star Tyron Woodley ‘BOMBED’ on pay-per-view, with only 65,000 buys.

The rematch between YouTuber Jake Paul and UFC star Tyron Woodley ‘BOMBED’ on pay-per-view, with ‘just 65,000 buys’ for the YouTuber’s rematch with the UFC star.

Paul knocked out Woodley in the sixth round earlier this month, despite having only two weeks to prepare after replacing the injured Tommy Fury.

However, according to DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen, less than 65,000 people watched the YouTuber’s second pay-per-view fight with the MMA legend.

That’s less than the Full Gear show from AEW, a professional wrestling promotion, from last month.

“Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs.

Tyron Woodley 2 was “bombed” on PPV by Cablesatelitte [sic].

“The numbers are lower than November’s (hashtag)AEW Full Gear, which had less than 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown.”

After his first victory over Woodley in August, Paul boasted about his PPV numbers.

The YouTuber claimed 1.5 million purchases, but it didn’t even make it past 500,000.

Since switching to boxing last year, the American has won all five of his fights, remaining undefeated.

The 24-year-old, on the other hand, has never fought a professional boxer, instead sparring with a fellow YouTuber, a former NBA player, and two MMA veterans.

Boxing commentator Stephen A Smith also called Paul a “joke,” believing he is deceiving the public.

Smith insists that in order to prove his worth in the ring, he must now fight alongside a genuine boxer.