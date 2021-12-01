The Report That Ohio State Assistant Brian Kelly Tried To Hire Sends A Clear Message

Brian Kelly, an assistant coach at Ohio State, is rumored to have tried to hire him, which sends a strong message.

According to reports earlier today, newly-hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly attempted to recruit Ohio State assistant head coach and running backs coach Tony Alford away from the Buckeyes’ program.

A hasty denial from Kelly’s former assistant was also included in those reports.

Alford confirmed his decision to stay in Columbus with a statement released just hours after these reports surfaced.

“I’m in love with this place.

Ryan Day is the best in the business,” Alford said, according to Ohio State insider Bill Rabinowitz.

The Alleged Attempt To Hire Ohio State Assistant Brian Kelly Sends A Strong Message

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]