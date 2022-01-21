The return of Wayne Rooney to Everton could be stymied by owner Farhad Moshiri, who is divided over the club’s next manager.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri may stymie Wayne Rooney’s return, with the board split over the next manager.

The Everton hierarchy is split on whether or not to offer Wayne Rooney an emotional return to Goodison Park.

Bill Kenwright, the club’s chairman, would love to re-hire the former Toffees captain as manager.

However, owner Farhad Moshiri is said to be concerned about his lack of experience.

Rooney, 36, is expected to take over for Rafa Benitez, who was fired earlier this month.

After just over a year in charge of Derby, Moshiri is still not convinced that Rooney possesses the necessary qualifications.

He’s fighting to keep the Rams afloat after they were docked 21 points and put into receivership.

However, the former striker has not ruled himself out of contention for the Everton job.

“I was raised as an Everton supporter, and I am flattered to be brought up in these conversations,” he said yesterday.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Everton is aware that in order to communicate with me, they must contact the administrators.”

“I’m aware of the rumors.

Everyone loves a good fairytale, but no one has approached me.

“I’m solely focused on Derby County.”

Frank Lampard and Fabio Cannavaro are also being considered, while an approach for former manager Roberto Martinez was turned down by the Belgian FA.

The visit of Aston Villa marks the start of Duncan Ferguson’s second stint as caretaker manager.

“I’ve always wanted to manage Everton,” he said.

But I lack the necessary experience.”

Moshiri said in a letter to fans yesterday that he had complete faith in Kenwright’s judgment after increasing his ownership of the club to 94 percent with the help of a £100 million loan from Everton.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.