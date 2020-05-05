The revolutionary idea to finish the Premier

The Union of Professional Footballers in England has published a proposal in which it is working with the Premier League and that would mean a total revolution in the king of sport. These would be halves of less than 45 minutes, with the aim of minimizing the health risks of the players and avoiding injuries when the championship is resumed next month:

“We do not know what the future is going to be, but we know the proposals that are made, what ideas we handle, the possibility of making more substitutions, parties whose halves do not last 45 minutes and neutral fields,” revealed Gordon Taylor, the executive director of the professional footballers association of England.

The president seeks the best for the players, and acknowledges their concern for the return of football, but also understands that the Premier must end to save the purity of the competition: “Ideally, the integrity of the competition is to be maintained and, by Of course, that meant playing at home and away and having the same squad of footballers as before the break. So there are many arguments for everyone, although above all there is the following: Can you finish the league and can you do it safely? .