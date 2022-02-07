The rise of Fulham’s humble ‘no bull***’ star Fabio Carvalho, who went from Benfica to Balham and was on the verge of joining Liverpool.

The rise of Fulham’s humble ‘no bull***’ star Fabio Carvalho, who went from Benfica to Balham and was almost signed by Liverpool.

When it comes to humble Fulham star Fabio Carvalho, GREG CRUTTWELL says there is “absolutely no bull****.”

When the Portuguese whizkid turned down a contract extension with the club in November, some fans accused him of being too big for his boots.

But for the 19-year-old, nothing could be further from the truth.

His £8 million Deadline Day Liverpool move became one of the season’s most talked-about transfers.

During that time, he stayed off social media to “block out the noise” and concentrate on helping Fulham.

His refusal to sign a new contract with the Whites continues to draw jeers and chants of “sign the contract.”

But, despite the fact that Carvalho is still the same boy who Balham chairman Cruttwell met on Clapham Common ten years ago, he is still the same boy.

When he joined Balham’s youth set up, he was only eleven years old, spoke barely any English, and relied on his feet to communicate.

“He will have handled the pressure of Deadline Day very well,” Cruttwell told SunSport.

“I ran into him two weeks ago at Motspur Park, where he was watching some of his friends play in the under 23s.”

“I had a quick conversation with him and simply asked, ‘How are you finding it with all of the noise around you?’

“Obviously, with Deadling Day, the noise increased, and he simply stated, ‘I’m not looking at social media.’

“‘I’m just blocking everything out, all I’m thinking about is playing the next game,’ he said.

“I believe him because he doesn’t say anything that isn’t true.

“He reminds me of the kid from Seven Up.”

Whatever happens to him, whether it’s at Liverpool, Real Madrid, or Barcelona, he’ll always be the same kid because he doesn’t have a single bone in his body with a big head.”

Carvalho, who had risen through the Benfica youth ranks, moved to Elephant and Castle with his family when he first arrived in the UK.

Balham’s Clapham Common training was a stark contrast to Lisbon’s breezy sea views, glossy tiled facades, and red roofs.

But the dynamic playmaker, who stayed for three years, found it to be the perfect fit.

“With everything that happened on transfer day, it looked like he was going to go,” Cruttwell continued.

Was he, wasn’t he, and then it wasn’t.

“I’m confident that he’ll be fine once he’s back in the gym.”

As a person, he is very focused.

“When he plays for Fulham now, he’s still the same kid he was when he was a kid; all he wants to do is play football.”

“He’s capable…

