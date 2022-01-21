The Rock Breaks His Silence on Manningcast Speculation

During Monday night’s Manningcast, NFL fans couldn’t help but notice an unusual fossil sitting behind Dwayne “The Rock.”

Johnson appeared on Monday night’s Manningcast with Eli and Peyton Manning during the Cardinals-Rams playoff game.

Viewers immediately noticed a t-rex fossil sitting behind The Rock during the segment.

Stan, named after the archeologist who discovered him, is the name given to the fossil by the world-renowned actor and former WWE superstar.

Some speculated that Johnson was the mysterious buyer of the actual fossil, which was purchased for nearly (dollar)32 million at an auction in 2020.

He didn’t seem to be.

The t-rex fossil is a replica, according to Johnson, who explained it on Instagram this week.

“There’s been tons of worldwide speculation in the world of science that I am the “mystery buyer” of the original T-REX skull, known as STAN,” Johnson said on Instagram after his LIVE interview on last night’s (hashtag)ManningCast on @NFL’s Monday Night Football,” Johnson said.

“I’m not the mysterious buyer,” says the narrator.

“This is my REPLICA CAST of STAN, which I made and purchased from my friends at The Black Hills Institute of Geological Research and Paleontological Excavations, which I have in my home office.”