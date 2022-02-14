The Rock’s Appearance Tonight In The NFL Is Met With Applause

The moment that football fans have been anticipating for months has arrived: Super Bowl 56 from Los Angeles.

As the two teams compete for the Lombardi Trophy, the Los Angeles Rams are essentially hosting the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game tonight will be held at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams – and Chargers – play during the regular season.

However, before the game began, the pre-game festivities took center stage.

Mickey Guyton of country music fame sang the National Anthem, which immediately stole the show.

That is, until The Rock appeared out of nowhere.

Yes, before the game, The Rock was in Los Angeles and on the field.

Both the Rams and the Bengals were given a rousing introduction by him.

Fans were unsure what to make of the entire event.

One fan commented, “The Rock keeps getting bigger Jeez.”

NFL World Reacts To The Rock’s Appearance Tonight

The Rock keeps getting bigger Jeez pic.twitter.com/GcWGQB6MIF — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 13, 2022

Disappointed the Rock didn’t suggest the whole crowd celebrate by taking a sip of delicious Teremana tequila — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) February 13, 2022