The Rose Bowl Cleats of a Utah Player Have Gone Viral.

The Utah Utes will be dressed to impress for their Rose Bowl matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes this evening.

A photo of fifth-year senior wide receiver Britain Covey’s feet was posted to the Utah Football Twitter account a few hours before kickoff.

Covey’s cleats are decorated with several roses and the Utah logo on an all-white Under Armor shoe base.

