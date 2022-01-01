The Rose Bowl Cleats of a Utah Player Have Gone Viral.

A photo of a Utah player’s Rose Bowl cleats has gone viral.
The Utah Utes will be dressed to impress for their Rose Bowl matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes this evening.
A photo of fifth-year senior wide receiver Britain Covey’s feet was posted to the Utah Football Twitter account a few hours before kickoff.
Covey’s cleats are decorated with several roses and the Utah logo on an all-white Under Armor shoe base.
📍 @RoseBowlStadium@brit_covey2@UtesEquipmentpic.twitter.com/kmRUiDFnXf
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 1, 2022