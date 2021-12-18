The Round of 16 fixture list, why it was redrawn, and who Man United and Liverpool will face are all revealed in the Champions League draw.

Manchester United was originally assigned to play PSG, but they were not redrawn to face Atletico Madrid, prompting Uefa to declare the first draw void.

Following a technical error that may have changed Manchester United’s path in the competition, Uefa has been forced to redo the entire Champions League last 16 draw.

Despite being in the same group as Villarreal, Ralf Rangnick’s side was initially drawn out of the hat to face them.

United’s ball was then accidentally left out of the pot, meaning they were unable to be drawn against Atletico Madrid.

Following that, the Rojiblancos were assigned to Bayern Munich, leaving United to face PSG.

“A material error occurred in the draw for the Uefa Champions League Round of 16,” according to a Uefa statement, “following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other.”

“As a result, the draw has been declared null and void, and will be completely redone.”

On Monday, December 13 at 2 p.m. UK time, a new draw will take place.

On Uefa’s website or BT Sport 1, including the BT Sport app, you can watch it live.

The ball of (hashtag)mufc – in the second pot from the right, back row – does not appear to have been included in the Atletico Madrid draw. pic.twitter.comubxQHdjkQV

The initial squabbles would have resulted in a rematch between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In the meantime, Liverpool had been assigned to Salzburg, Chelsea to Lille, and Manchester City to Villarreal.

Real Madrid would have faced Benfica, Ajax would have faced Inter Milan, and Sporting CP would have faced Juventus.

Champions League draw: Round of 16 fixtures list, why it was redrawn and who Man Utd and Liverpool play