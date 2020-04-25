‘The rumours are true’ – Arsenal close in on £44m midfielder

Premier League side Arsenal are close to signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to the player’s father.

The Ghana international reportedly has a €50m (£44m) release clause in his contract at Atletico with Corriere dello Sport recently claiming Arsenal have ‘€50m on the table’.

Partey has been consistently linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium over the last year or so and it now seems that the Gunners are stepping up their interest.

Partey’s father, Jacob Partey, claims that “the rumours are true” and that Arsenal are closing in on signing his son.

“I called my son after hearing the rumours, and he told me the rumours are true,” Partey’s father told Entsie Tru FM (via Sport Witness)

“He told me they’re having talks between him and Arsenal. Everything depends on the offer Atletico are demanding. What they are discussing now is how Atlético will release him.

“If he goes to Arsenal, they have a lot of supporters in Ghana. I’ll be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal.”

