The sacking of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer completes an odd cycle that also included Dean Smith and Nuno Espirito Santo.

The sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United brings to an end a strange cycle of sackings that includes Nuno Espirito Santo and Dean Smith.

Following the 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday, the Norwegian manager was relieved of his duties.

United have only four points from their last seven Premier League games under Solskjaer, putting them in eighth place.

Santo lost his job as a result of the 3-0 loss against Tottenham, his last win in the Premier League.

Nuno’s last league win came against Aston Villa, while former Villa manager Dean Smith, whose contract was terminated earlier this month, won against United.

United are on the lookout for a new manager, with SunSport exclusively reporting that Brendan Rodgers of Leicester has been contacted.

The Red Devils, who are two points ahead of the Foxes, are willing to pay Rodgers’ compensation fee of £8 million.

That’s in addition to the £7.5 million they’ll have to pay Solskjaer as part of his severance package.

United has appointed assistant Michael Carrick as caretaker manager while they look for a permanent replacement for Solskjaer.

It has also been suggested that Mauricio Pochettino would be willing to leave PSG to take charge of United.

The 49-year-old is unhappy in France, according to the Daily Mail, despite Les Parisiens’ 11-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Pochettino is said to be having trouble dealing with egos in the dressing room, though United has yet to contact him.

Robbie Keane, a former Tottenham star, believes his Irish compatriot Roy Keane can’sort it out’ at the Theatre of Dreams.

Micah Richards, a Sky Sports pundit, insisted he could never be manager because he has criticized several members of the current squad.

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Sol Campbell believes Steve Bruce should be appointed on a season-long contract.

“I think it’s a sticky situation really,” he said on Premier League Productions.

Do they stay put or do they move? If they move, it will cost a lot of money.

“It’s a lot of money to move Ole on and bring someone in.”

I understand they have a lot of money to spend, but you have to look at the books and see where they are.

“Perhaps a Steve Bruce is good for six months? I’m not sure.

What is to be expected?

“However, it’s a real sticky wicket, because they either stick or move.”

It’s possible that whatever they do will be the…

